Deputies arrest third burglary suspect connected to police chase in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the third suspect involved in a police chase near Oxner Road and Highway 34.
On February 25th Charles Eugene Buckhannon II, 42, taken into custody without incident from a residence on Main Street in Newberry.
Buckhannon, along with two other suspects, fled from a Whitmire Police Department officer on the afternoon of February 18th and a chase ensued.
They were being sought in connection to several burglaries in the area.
Buckhannon has been transported to Newberry County Detention Center.
Warrants for Buckhannon will be served at a later time and a bond hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.
“The public’s assistance was invaluable in this investigation,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “We are so very thankful for the partnership we have with our citizens and their trust in law enforcement. Together, we are making a difference.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.