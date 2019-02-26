Crews search for former USC student who went missing after boat crash

PARRIS ISLAND, SC (WIS) - Crews are searching for a former University of South Carolina student who went missing over the weekend near Parris Island.
Officials say six people were on a boat when it crashed into a bridge that links Parris Island to the Mainland. Five people were hurt, but are expected to be ok.
The National Center for Missing and Endangered names the missing woman as Mallory Beach, a 19-year-old from Hampton County.
The center says that Beach works at a store in Beaufort County, but is a former University of South Carolina student.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.