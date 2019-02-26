Bond denied after 24-year-old Aiken man arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Tyler Hogan has been arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office on several charges of criminal sexual conduct charges.
Officials said the 24-year-old man’s charges stem from two different cases involving an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. One arrest warrant stated Hogan was having sex with a minor “for at least a month,” according to a family friend. According to the family friend, Hogan and the minor exchanged several messages detailing their sexual encounters. Another arrest warrant said Hogan contacted a minor through Facebook Messenger requesting sexually explicit photos.
Hogan has been charged with five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, five counts of third-degree criminal conduct with a minor, and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual exploitation.
Hogan is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.
