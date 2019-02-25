UPDATE: 15-year-old student to face charges for stabbing another student at A.C. Flora High School, deputies say

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A spokesperson for the Richland One school district and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have both confirmed that one female student has been taken to the hospital after a fight with another female student at A.C. Flora High School.
Deputies say two female students with an “ongoing dispute” - a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old - got into a fight on Monday. The younger of the two stabbed the other with a knife, leaving her with serious injuries.
The 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The 15-year-old has been detained and will be facing charges.
A.C. Flora High School is located at 1 Falcon Drive in Columbia.
Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates.
