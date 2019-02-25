Sheriffs investigate after $20K worth of tools stolen from Manning business

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after $20,000 in tools and equipment was stolen from a business in Manning.
The incident happened on the 4500 block of Highway 260 sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday morning, police said.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.