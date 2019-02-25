Public to weigh in on education reform at first community meeting on Monday

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - On Monday, the first of two community meetings will be held to discuss education reform in the Palmetto State.
The house version of a massive education bill sits in the House Education Committee.
The much debated education reform bill has already seen changes after input from school officials, teachers and families. Officials especially want to hear from families during Monday night’s meeting at Lower Richland High School.
State Representative Wendy Brawley will host the two meetings. She says because she represents mostly rural districts, it’s important that all constituents have been heard before the representative can give her input on the bill. Already, the budget committee has approved nearly $160 million for higher salaries for teachers- bringing starting teacher pay to $35,000 next year.
Lawmakers are continuing discussions to revamp the bill even more. Just this past week, the House subcommittee made some initial amendments including the addition of a Teacher Bill of Rights which gives teachers more time to prepare and teach. There’s also talk of reinstating parents’ rights to appeal a school’s decision to hold their child back a grade. The first version of the bill would have removed that right.
Another significant proposed change would delete a part of the bill that could have led to jail time for school board members who fail to attend mandatory training. The bill would still allow those school board members to be fined.
Monday’s meeting at Lower Richland High School begins at 6:30 p.m.
If you can’t make it, the second meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Cherryvale Elementary in Sumter.
