UPDATE: Emergency vehicles cleared from Gervais St. bridge after call for water rescue

UPDATE: Emergency vehicles cleared from Gervais St. bridge after call for water rescue
West Columbia Police are responding to a river rescue on the Gervais St. bridge.
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 25, 2019 at 8:20 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 8:47 AM

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - West Columbia police say they’ve cleared the Gervais Street bridge of emergency vehicles after a call for a river rescue.

Capt. Scott Morrison with the West Columbia Police Department says crews responded after a call for a jumper, but it appears to have been a false call.

West Columbia Police had advised drivers to avoid the area near the Gervais Street bridge and Meeting Street just after 8 a.m. Monday. Delays may still be in place because of traffic in the area.

West Columbia Police are responding to a river rescue on the Gervais St. bridge.
West Columbia Police are responding to a river rescue on the Gervais St. bridge.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.