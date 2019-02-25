UPDATE: Emergency vehicles cleared from Gervais St. bridge after call for water rescue

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - West Columbia police say they’ve cleared the Gervais Street bridge of emergency vehicles after a call for a river rescue.
Capt. Scott Morrison with the West Columbia Police Department says crews responded after a call for a jumper, but it appears to have been a false call.
West Columbia Police had advised drivers to avoid the area near the Gervais Street bridge and Meeting Street just after 8 a.m. Monday. Delays may still be in place because of traffic in the area.
