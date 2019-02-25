2 men detained after fleeing traffic stop, forces schools into brief lock-in, police say

A map of the location where the traffic stop happened. (Source: Lexington Police Department/Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 25, 2019 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 2:44 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department says they’ve arrested two men who fled a traffic stop on Monday.

Police said in a tweet that they were helping the Lexington County Sheriff's Department with a traffic stop on Sunset Boulevard when they fled.

While they were on the run, the search for them forced a momentary lock-in at Meadow Glen Elementary School, Meadow Glen Middle School, and Northside Christian Academy.

The pair were caught a short time later and placed under arrest. The schools have since been reopened.

