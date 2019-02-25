Longcreek Drive shooting suspect charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect connected to a shooting that took place on the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive.
Tywon Ralik Kirkland, 22, has being charged with three counts of attempted murder.
On February 21st, at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call.
When officers arrived at the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds, one to the upper body and one to the lower body.
The firearm used during the incident has been recovered.
Kirkland is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at this time.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.