Deputies investigating fight between two female students at A.C. Flora, 1 transported to the hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A spokesperson for the Richland One school district and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have both confirmed that one female student has been taken to the hospital after a fight with another female student at A.C. Flora High School.
The spokesperson would not elaborate on what led to the fight, but the sheriff's department says the situation is "contained" and someone was detained in the incident.
Officials did not say what caused the injury to the student or what type, if any, weapon was used in this incident.
“We cannot immediately provide additional information at this time, because this is a developing incident. We will update with information as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates.
