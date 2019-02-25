Former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson to enter guilty plea for wire fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Dan Johnson, the former Fifth Circuit Solicitor, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
According to officials, Johnson was accused using Bank of America credit cards intended for use on law enforcement-related expenses to pay for “travel, vacations, romantic liasons, medical expenses, and double-reimbursements for military training.”
The indictment submitted in September 2018 also stated that Johnson’s office received up to $10,000 in federal funds each year from 2011 to 2018. That money came from a drug forfeiture program and other federally-funded grants.
The maximum penalty for this count is 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
The plea was submitted on Monday, but a judge will have to agree to accept Johnson’s plea.
