First Alert Forecast: A Marvelous Monday with Plenty of Carolina Sunshine!

Marvelous Monday with Carolina Sunshine
Chance of Rain Returns Wednesday - Saturday
Wonderful High pressure is in place the next two days! This will give us sunny skies with a few clouds by Tuesday and temperatures in the upper 60s to Near 70.
Storm system develops to our west by Wednesday. The system will move into the Southeast and into the state Thursday. Scattered showers on Wednesday will lead to more widespread showers/storms for Thursday. The front will pass to our East and stall out near the coast by Thursday evening. With the front in the area, more showers for Friday and Saturday can be expected before clearing out by Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Today and Tuesday…Sunny! Dry! Pleasant! Great!
- Temperatures in the 60s today. Near 70 Tuesday
- Chance of rain returns by Wednesday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs middle to upper 60s
Tonight: Clear. Lows Middle 30s
Tuesday: Sunny with increasing clouds late. High Near 70)
