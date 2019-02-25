Embattled CHA executive director slated to bring home $8,300 a month in retirement benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The recently retired executive director of the Columbia Housing Authority will bring home a monthly pension of $8,300 after nearly 51 years working for the agency.
Gilbert Walker announced his retirement at the housing authority’s board meeting last Thursday, writing a letter to attorney Bob Coble. In part, the letter states, “...I regret the current events will overshadow the multiple outstanding achievements of the Columbia Housing Authority during my tenure.”
His retirement comes as the housing authority is embattled in controversy after two men were found dead inside their apartments in January. The coroner ruled their deaths a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. An investigation at the local, state and federal level is ongoing.
According to a Columbia Housing Authority spokesperson, Walker started with the agency on Oct. 9, 1968. In 2000, he assumed the role of executive director.
As executive director, Walker's role is to "carry out the policies established by the board and is delegated the responsibility for hiring, training and supervising the PHA staff in order to manage the day-to-day operations of the PHA," according to the agency's administrative plan. Walker is also responsible for "ensuring compliance with federal and state laws and directives for the programs managed. In addition, the executive director's duties include budgeting and financial planning for the agency."
Walker's annual salary is $167,262.84, according to the authority.
Despite his duties being clearly outlined in the housing authority’s administrative plan, WIS has uncovered several contradictions and discrepancies within housing authority documents.
Walker previously stated he did not know the International Fire Code was updated in 2015 to reflect the need for carbon monoxide detectors within all units with a fuel-burning appliance. Walker also stated the Department of Housing and Urban Development never mentioned the need for carbon monoxide detectors during its annual inspections, particularly during its most recent visit to authority properties in 2017.
The agency outlines "missing or inoperable carbon monoxide detectors" as a life-threatening condition in need of immediate remedy its own administrative plan.
An audit of the agency in the fiscal year 2017 uncovered a $3,000,000 deficit and multiple non-compliance issues, many of which were repeat occurrences. The audit points to miscalculations of tenant income, rent, and utilities as well as non-working smoke detectors as repeated findings in 2016 and 2017.
Walker's retirement will officially take effect June 30, 2019, but housing authority attorney Bob Coble said Walker's role will be limited to assisting with the transition period until then. He will work with the interim executive director and assist, if necessary, in aiding his permanent replacement.
Coble said Walker's retirement announcement will not affect his pension, as he has served with the housing authority for just over 50 years.
According to the South Carolina Retirement System Member Handbook, Walker's salary, combined with his more than 40 years of service means Walker will receive $6,673 in monthly benefits.
Walker will also receive another $167 a month for each additional year worked beyond 40 years, meaning Walker will take home an additional $1,670 a month.
