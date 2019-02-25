Dominion Energy to host ‘meet and greet’ events in SC starting Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The first of a series of community meetings concerning your utility company kicks off on Monday.
The meet and greet events come almost two months after the Dominion Energy and SCANA merger. The first meet and greet will be held in Charleston on Feb. 25.
The Public Service Commission has asked Dominion to explain to customers why they are not getting those $1,000 rebates.
Those rebates were proposed in the utility's first merger proposal, the PSC chose the second one that did not have the rebates.
Dominion says the plan to reduce bills throughout the year is a better alternative to the rebates.
Dominion has explained a part of their plan in a video they’ve posted on their social media and on YouTube.
