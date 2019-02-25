Deputies investigate after 1 injured in Kershaw County shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a weekend shooting.
The incident happened Saturday morning in the Shepard Acres Community. One person was shot and taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok, officials said.
Deputies say they spoke to multiple people on the scene who were uncooperative and possibly drunk.
If you know anything about this incident, contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512.
