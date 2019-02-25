Crane Forest neighborhood experiences three church burglaries in eight days

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In the span of eight days, investigators say three churches were broken into at night, all in the same neighborhood.
According to investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, they say it happened at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church, and Genesis Church of God, all located in the 29203 zip code, in the Crane Forest neighborhood, near Monticello Road.
Authorities believe multiple suspects took money and the burglaries are connected.
Investigators say money was stolen from all three churches.
On Feb. 17, 2018, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a burglary at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on 1700 Blue Ridge Road. One of the staffers at the church reported that on Feb. 13, around 9:30 p.m., someone had kicked the back door open.
The person who broke into the church destroyed the pastor’s study and several other rooms and stole the church’s emergency fund.
Investigators tell WIS the estimated cost of the replacement door is around $400.
Two days later, on Feb. 19, deputies responded to Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church on 1323 Townsend Street to reports of a burglary.
Investigators say a person broke in through the front door of the church, sometime between Feb. 17 around 3 p.m., and Feb. 19. Two jugs full of change were stolen from inside.
The next day, on Feb. 20, deputies responded to an alarm at the Genesis Church of God at 1215 Heyward Brockington Road.
In addition to cash being stolen, the estimated cost of replacing a broken window is of $600.
Charles Epps Sr. is the pastor of Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church. Epps says this is the sixth time his church has been broken into in the past few years.
“It’s sadness there is no respect for the house of god anymore,” Epps said. “It was sad but I learned today to expect anything. These young people, those are the ones who should be in church, those are the ones who should be leaders of tomorrow.”
Epps tells WIS after the last break-in, he put security cameras around the perimeter of his church.
The latest break-in, Epps’ cameras captured surveillance video of two men, who investigators believe are involved with all three burglaries.
Epps says the church’s penny jar was stolen, which he estimates has about 300 dollars’ worth of money that the church uses to purchase school supplies each year.
Investigators believe the crimes are connected by the same people.
Clay Short, an RCSD Investigator said, “Because of how close these churches are and the time frame they were all broken into, there is definitely a trend in the 29203 area code and all three churches specifically money was targeted.”
Despite what the two men in the surveillance video have taken, Epps says he’s offering help.
“Two places they end up I believe- in prison, or in the graveyard. I’d rather for them in prison, but they don’t have to do that can come right here for help.” Epps said. “Whoever these young guys are, we forgive you. That’s our job, that’s our duty, to forgive you, offer you help.”
Investigators tell WIS there will be increased security in the area at night.
Anyone who can identify the people in the surveillance video or knows any information concerning the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Your tip can be anonymous.
