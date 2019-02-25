Columbia man sentenced to 21 months in prison for dog fighting, gun possession

“Although dog fighting is a felony in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, it continues to occur in every part of the country and in every type of community,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said. “ASPCA experts estimate that there are tens of thousands of dog fighters across the country forcing hundreds of thousands of dogs to train, fight and suffer for the entertainment and profit of spectators as part of this brutal ‘blood sport.’ In the past nine years, the ASPCA has assisted with approximately 200 dogfighting cases in at least 24 states and has impacted through rescue, consultations, and investigations nearly 5,000 victims of dogfighting.”