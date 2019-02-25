Columbia man sentenced to 21 months in prison for dog fighting, gun possession

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty in September to a number of charges, including crimes related to dogfighting.
United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced that Tony “T Rock” Shuler, 47, of Columbia, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in September to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to buying, possessing, transporting and receiving an animal for participation in an animal fighting venture.
Evidence presented in court showed that on April 11, 2018, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia Violent Gang Task Force, with assistance from the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), executed a search warrant at Shuler’s home on Rockyview Drive in Columbia.
Agents seized 13 pit bull-type dogs, $11,300 in cash, and dogfighting paraphernalia, including a treadmill, anabolic steroids, and medications commonly used to treat wounds incurred during fights.
“Agents also seized a loaded SAR 9mm pistol, two boxes of .22 caliber ammunition, a box of .45 caliber ammunition, and several shotgun shells," the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release. “Shuler, who has previously been convicted of numerous felony offenses including assault and battery with intent to kill, burglary, and aggravated robbery, is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.”
Shuler’s attorney urged the judge to impose a probationary sentence. However, after hearing from both parties, United States District Judge Mary G. Lewis rejected Shuler’s request and, instead, sentenced him to 21 months in prison, to be followed by a year of supervised release.
The court ordered, as a condition of his supervised release, that Shuler is banned from owning or possessing any dog. Shuler was also ordered to pay $10,465 in restitution, to cover costs associated with the care and disposition of the seized dogs.
“Although dog fighting is a felony in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, it continues to occur in every part of the country and in every type of community,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said. “ASPCA experts estimate that there are tens of thousands of dog fighters across the country forcing hundreds of thousands of dogs to train, fight and suffer for the entertainment and profit of spectators as part of this brutal ‘blood sport.’ In the past nine years, the ASPCA has assisted with approximately 200 dogfighting cases in at least 24 states and has impacted through rescue, consultations, and investigations nearly 5,000 victims of dogfighting.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.