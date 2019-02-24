Sumter pedestrian dies after being struck driver under the influence

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian in Sumter County has died after being struck by a driver who was under the influence on Trinity Road.
Around 5 p.m. on February 23rd Cinderetha Toney was traveling on Trinity Road when she struck and killed a pedestrian.
The pedestrian has been identified as Freddy Nance. Nance died in Florence at McLeod Regionial Medical Center from injuries he sustained from the accident.
Next of kin has been notified.
Toney has been charged with felony DUI involving death.
The Sumter County Coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
