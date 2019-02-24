Southeastern Grocers announces the closure of 22 ‘underperforming’ stores, including 2 Midlands Bi-Lo locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The parent company for Bi-Lo announced that they are closing two locations in the Midlands.
On Feb. 21, Southeastern Grocers announced that the locations at 421 Columbia Ave. in Lexington and 2916 Emanuel Church Rd. in West Columbia would be a part of the closure of 22 "under-performing" Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie, and Harveys supermarkets in South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.
"We realize that the closure of an underperforming store in your community can be challenging," Joe Caldwell, Sr. Manager of Corporate Communications said in a statement Thursday. "We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made."
Caldwell said the closures would happen on or before March 25.
"Our associates are committed to serving your community with the same level of service, value, and quality you have come to expect from your store while the process is ongoing," Caldwell said. "The process generally lasts no longer than 30 days and we will regularly share details about special mark-down discounts on our remaining merchandise."
Caldwell said in the announcement that all associates will be "with the dignity, respect, and compassion they deserve" and have the company's "dedicated support during this transition."
This announcement comes after Southeastern Grocers, based in Jacksonville, FL, came out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018 with a restructuring plan that closed more than 90 stores.
The Lexington Bi-Lo location posted the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday.
“We are so very heartbroken and sorry to tell you our Lexington store will be closing,” the post reads. “Last day will be the end of March, not sure of exact date. Please pray for our employees as they navigate thru this difficult time.”
