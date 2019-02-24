Man says he helped ‘terrified’ woman escape from suspicious person in Lake Katherine area

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious person in the Lake Katherine neighborhood.
A woman reported that a man appeared to be following her while she was jogging on Shady Lane the morning of February 19th.
WIS spoke with residents who live in the Lake Katherine neighborhood, who said most of the time you’ll see someone running outside or walking the dog, so they wouldn’t expect something like this to happen.
Bryan Royson, who lives in the Lake Katherine neighborhood said he was at the right place at the right time Tuesday morning.
“I was driving in through the neighborhood, I was coming up this hill and as I crested the hill I saw a runner with flashing lights on,” Royson said. “She cut across in front of my truck and was waving her arms to say stop. When she got up right beside me I asked her what was going on and she informed me some guy was chasing after her.”
According to CPD, a woman was running on Shady Lane when a suspicious man appeared to be following her.
Royson said he saw the man with his own eyes.
“Absolutely did see a second person,” Royson said. “It was just for a brief second. When I first saw him I was about a block away and I saw two people, but because she had a lighted vest on, obviously I saw her much better. When she cut across in front of me, my vision went to her, and when I turned around and looked back after she told me what was going on, he was long gone.”
According to the report, the woman changed directions and locations, and the man continued to follow her and began running towards her.
“The word I would use is terrified. She was obviously crying a little bit and shaken,” Royson said.
CPD is continuing to search for the suspicious man. In the meantime, neighbors say they will take extra precautions.
Laurie Royson, Bryan’s wife said, “I probably from now on if I need to run when it’s dark or early in the morning try to find someone to run with me, or just run inside.”
Officers did not find the man when they circulated the area. They believe he may have left in what appeared to be a silver Hyundai Elantra.
The suspicious person is described as being a white male with a slender build, wearing a black mask covering his nose and mouth, and a white long-sleeve shirt with dark pants.
Investigators need to speak with the male to gather additional information regarding the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
