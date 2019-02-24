KCSO Drug Investigators seize over 3 ounces of crack cocaine, controlled pills, and marijuana in drug dealer arrest

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Kershaw County officers have seized over 3 ounces of crack cocaine, controlled pills, and marijuana after a drug dealer arrest earlier today.
Samuel Jermaine Wilson, 35, was apprehended after a brief vehicle chase in which he struck two KCSO vehicles.
Two children, a two-year-old and a three-year-old, were found in the back seat of his vehicle afterward.
Wilson also attempted to swallow a quantity of drugs in his possession
Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at Wilson’s residence off HWY 341 in Bethune.
It was at the home that KCSO Drug Investigators seized over three ounces of crack cocaine, controlled pills, marijuana, and firearm ammunition.
Wilson was out on bond from previous drug trafficking and firearm charges when this incident occurred.
Mr. Wilson will be charged again with drug trafficking charges, failure to stop for blue lights, and child endangerment.
The KCSO Drug Unit has already coordinated with federal law enforcement on this incident.
Wilson will also receive federal charges.
