Fort Jackson searching for attempted child abduction suspects

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials with the Fort Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in an attempted child abduction.
The incident took place at the intersection of Imboden and Commissary Way.
The child involved in the incident is safe and with their parents.
Officers are searching for an orange sedan with dark tinted windows.
They encourage anyone with information to notify law enforcement at 803-751-3113.
This incident remains under investigation.
