Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley returns to Carolinas to honor National Guard

Haley also talked about the importance of the National Guard when it comes to helping in storm recovery. She said the country leaned on the National Guard in the War on Terror, adding half of combat brigades in Iraq were Army National Guard. She urged people to come together and appreciate service."There are so many more things we have in common than the things that separate us," Haley said. "God bless the National Guard because [they] work every day to protect these values.”