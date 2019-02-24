Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley returns to Carolinas to honor National Guard

ASHEVILLE, NC (WYFF) - In her first speech since resigning as Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley came back to the Carolinas Saturday.
She served as keynote speaker at the 71st annual awards banquet for the South Carolina National Guard Association. The event was held at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Haley’s husband, Michael, serves in the Army National Guard.
The former South Carolina governor spoke about the sacrifice guardsmen have to take in order to protect American freedom.
"Guardsmen and women understand not just how to fight but what they are fighting for," Haley said during her speech. "[They] are truly citizen warriors."
Haley also talked about the importance of the National Guard when it comes to helping in storm recovery. She said the country leaned on the National Guard in the War on Terror, adding half of combat brigades in Iraq were Army National Guard. She urged people to come together and appreciate service."There are so many more things we have in common than the things that separate us," Haley said. "God bless the National Guard because [they] work every day to protect these values.”