Wanted SC credit union suspect Neathery arrested in Florida

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - The suspect wanted in the Feb. 5 armed robbery of a South Carolina credit union has been arrested in Florida, according to jail logs.
Samuel Neathery, 29, is currently booked in the Osceola County Jail on a fugitive warrant. Neathery currently has no bond and is scheduled to appear in court for his first appearance Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Neathery is alleged to have entered the South Carolina Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres on Feb. 5 in an attempt to rob it. When he and his accomplice, Daisy Esther Feliberty, exited the bank, they encountered police and tried to flee. Neathery fled from the back of the credit union and was able to escape.
Feliberty was shot by law enforcement when she tried to flee the scene is a car stolen from Georgia. She was hospitalized and later released to police.
Feliberty was charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun. She waived her right to appear in bond court and to have a bond set.
Neathery has a previous conviction for armed robbery. He had been sentenced to 10 years in the Florida Department of Corrections in May 2009. He was released from prison in May 2018, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records.
The State Law Enforcement Division said he was previously spotted in Charleston.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
