Orangeburg deputies investigate 3 drive-by shootings

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three drive-by shootings that happened this past weekend.
The incident, according to officials, took place just before midnight. Residents on Baxter Street called deputies saying their home had been shot at several times. Nearly an hour later, another family about five miles away from that residents called to report someone shot at their home and car on Breezy Drive. According to the family, that shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday.
No injuries were reported from either shooting.
Two hours later, two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Coleman Avenue.
If you have any information regarding any of these shootings, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
