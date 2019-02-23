LPD: Crews repair pole after hit-and-run on W. Main St. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking drivers to avoid West Main Street until 9 a.m. on Saturday while crews replace a power pole damaged during a hit and run overnight.
Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of West Main Street/U.S. 1 at Third Avenue early Saturday and downed power lines blocked the roadway.
Due to the collision and the pole repair, police have implemented the following detours on West Main Street: westbound traffic detoured to S. Church Street and eastbound traffic on W. Main Street detoured onto Haygood Avenue to West Butler Street.
If you have any information on this collision, you’re asked to call the police.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
