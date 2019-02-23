First Alert Forecast: A few showers Saturday; Alert Day Sunday for rain and gusty winds

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Your weekend will not be a washout. However, be weather aware. Showers are possible this weekend. Also, Sunday is an Alert Day for showers and strong, gusty winds.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog for your Friday night. A few showers are possible.
· A few showers are also possible Saturday (40%). It won’t be a washout. Highs in the 50s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day. A cold front will bring a quick shot of showers (50%) to the Midlands. Some pockets of heavy rain are likely. Winds will also pick up and gust to around 30-35 mph.
· Then, we’ll see gradual clearing Sunday evening. Highs will warm into the 70s Sunday.
· Monday features mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. A few showers will be possible as a stationary front remains draped near the area. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Unsettled weather will stick around for your weekend, but it won’t be a washout. On Saturday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog, mist and drizzle at times. Some light rain is possible. Right now, rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Sunday is an Alert Day. Be weather aware! A cold front will move through the Midlands early in the day, giving way to a quick shot of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible. We’ll also have to deal with some strong, gusty winds, at least for the first half of the day. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph, so hold on to your hats! Otherwise, as we move through the day, we’ll go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Gradual clearing, in fact, will be the rule by the second half of the day. Highs will warm into the mid 70s.
Get excited! We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Monday! Highs will be in the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday. A few showers will return on Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. (30%). Areas of Fog. Overnight temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Not A Washout. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely (50%). Windy and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30-35 mph.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
