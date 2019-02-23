First Alert Forecast: A few showers Saturday; Alert Day Sunday for rain and gusty winds

Sunday is an Alert Day. Be weather aware! A cold front will move through the Midlands early in the day, giving way to a quick shot of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible. We’ll also have to deal with some strong, gusty winds, at least for the first half of the day. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph, so hold on to your hats! Otherwise, as we move through the day, we’ll go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Gradual clearing, in fact, will be the rule by the second half of the day. Highs will warm into the mid 70s.