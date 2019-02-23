Family, friends gather at basketball event in memory of slain Midlands teen

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - It’s been nearly a year since a Richland County teenager was caught in the midst of gunfire on St. Andrews Road.
Tiquan Taylor, 14, also played basketball and football for Gray Collegiate Academy.
On Saturday, his family and those in the community are having a basketball event in remembrance of him and all the other teens that have been lost.
The event is happening on Saturday at the Saint Andrews Gym on Beatty Road. If you'd like to attend, the event is open to the community and admission is free.
There will be a balloon release at the end of the event. The event begins at 4 p.m.
Desmond Marquise Cromer was 16 years old when he was arrested and charged with Taylor’s murder.
