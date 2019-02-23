Despite weather, 30th Annual Harambee Festival draws crowds at Benedict College

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 30th annual Benedict College Harambee Festival was held on campus Saturday.
Through the weather, many came out to enjoy the food, vendors and music being played. George Devlin, chair of the Harambee Festival Committee says he has been a part of the event since its start in 1989.
Devlin says the event usually sees thousands of people and adds it is a time for the community to come together
“Harambee Means, pulling together and the concept is at the end of February, we wanted to have a culminating event that brings the entire community together for a time of cultural expression," Devlin said. “It’s a time where families can spend time together. The whole weekend is family friendly.”
Devlin says the Harambee Festival is one of the largest college sponsored Festivals in the nation.
Special guests at the festival included GRAMMY award-winning Gospel legend Donald Lawrence.
The festival will continue Sunday at 4pm with the 10th annual Harambee Festival Community Choir Anniversary Concert at the Antisdel Chapel.
