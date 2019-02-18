Deputies searching for Berkeley County fugitive following car chase and crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a Berkeley County fugitive who managed to elude law enforcement following a car chase and wreck.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old William Hugh Starkey.
“Hey, William. It’s the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office… you know, the ones you ran from on Friday? We are waiting for you!” said a post by the sheriff’s office.
A report states that on Friday afternoon, a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on French Santee near Simmons Hill Road on a black Silverado.
According to investigators, deputies wanted to make contact with the driver to see if it was being driven by Starkey who was wanted for burglary charges.
“Unfortunately, Starkey did not stop,” BCSO officials said."A pursuit began through the Shulerville community. Starkey then wrecked on Tiger Corner Road and fled on foot."
He’s wanted for burglary, trespassing, malicious injury to real property, and failure to stop for blue lights.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
“P.S. – William, since you wrecked your truck we are willing to give you a FREE UBER RIDE back to Hill-Finklea Detention Center!! That’s the least we can do,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
