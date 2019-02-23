1 dead following single-vehicle collision in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died following a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
The coroner's office says Marvin Capers, 42, of Sumter, died at Prisma Health Richland Hospital from injuries he sustained in a collision at Pinewood and Kolb Road. The accident happened around 3:05 a.m. on Saturday.
The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy will be performed on Monday, Feb. 25 at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The Sumter County Coroner’s office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
