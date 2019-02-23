CPD arrest Family Dollar burglary suspect; searching for accomplice

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department has announced the arrest of a burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Family Dollar and stealing an ATM.
Mario Jackson is being charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking, grand larceny and malicious injury to property.
Investigators also have outstanding arrest warrants for Jackson’s alleged accomplice Leroy Chambers, 55, who remains at large.
Officials believe Jackson and Chambers smashed a truck through the front wall of the Family Dollar store located on the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road on January 15th. Once inside, the duo is accused of stealing an ATM before leaving the scene.
Jackson is currently out of jail on a $50K surety bond.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department aided in Jackson’s recent capture.
When official located Chambers, he will be charged with burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to property.
There have been similar incidents in the City of Columbia and Richland County. Investigators are working to determine if there is a link between the cases.
