Cops: Summerville peeping tom arrested after children discover him in SLED agent’s backyard

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police say a peeping tom was arrested by an off-duty SLED agent after his children discovered the man in some bushes in their backyard.
The Summerville Police Department arrested Gary Luke Mcamis.
His arrest stems from an incident that happened this past weekend when some children who were playing on a trampoline in a backyard were overheard talking to someone.
When the mother asked the children who they were talking to, they told the mother they were talking to “the man in the bushes.”
The homeowner, an off-duty SLED agent, then confronted the man who he said refused to leave.
SPD officials say the homeowner then held the suspect at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
The suspect, identified as Mcamis, told responding police officers he had come to the home because he believed a person named “Natasha” lived at the home and claimed she had texted him her location.
Investigators say Mcamis eventually acknowledged that “Natasha” did not text him, and he came to the house to spy on the occupants, specifically a woman he believed to be “Natasha” in order to learn more about her.
The incident started when children were playing on a trampoline in the backyard. The mother heard the children talking to someone, and she asked who they were talking to.
The daughter then told her she was talking to “the man in the bushes.”
Police say the children were brought inside, and the homeowner then confronted Mcamis who was found behind their backyard.
Emergency dispatchers were told that the homeowner, identified as an off-duty SLED agent, was currently holding the suspect at gunpoint. When officers arrived they found the suspect in handcuffs and lying on his stomach.
Officers reported that Mcamis’ eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
He also had difficulty maintaining his balance, and his pants’ zipper was down, a report states. According to police, when asked about his zipper, Mcamis said it was because he “peed.”
A police report states Mcamis told officers he came to the neighborhood to look for a girl he previously dated who he identified as “Natasha” and who he said texted him telling him where he could find her.
Mcamis thought the agent’s home was the house he was looking for, and admitted to being “way too drunk," police said.
Investigators reported when they asked Mcamis if he intended to meet “Natasha” in the backyard or “sneak a peek” at her, Mcamis said,"I was trying to find out if she was married, had kids...apparently I went in the wrong backyard."
Officers said when they asked him what his plan was, Mcamis said he was “trying to see if she had a family, or husband or something like that,” and he would then come around to the front yard, knock on the door and say,"Hey how you doing, it’s me."
Police say Mcamis then admitted “Natasha” was not expecting him and he had not had a conversation with her prior to coming to the agent’s home, and believed the home was the last place she lived.
The police report states Mcamis acknowledged seeing the children jumping on the trampoline and waving at them, but never had a conversation with them.
Mcamis denied exposing himself to the children or attempting to gratify himself to either the children or anyone in the home.
