Attorney for family of Lexington runner killed speaks to WIS, now filing wrongful death suit

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - For the first time, we are hearing from the attorney for the family of a Lexington runner hit and killed in December 2018. Attorney Jason Reynolds is filing a wrongful death suit in the wake of a Highway Patrol report that finds both the driver, and the runner, at fault in that incident.
“We’re filing suit. You can never replace Dianne,” Reynolds said. “You can never replace a mother. A 36-year-old accountant, mother of three young children. A wife. You can never replace that."
Reynolds represents the estate of Dianne Wells. She was the Lexington runner hit and killed on Augusta Highway last year while running with the group FiA. Reynolds is filing a wrongful death suit against the driver and the driver’s listed employer, Pepperidge Farms.
The suit alleges the driver was acting as an agent for Pepperidge Farms at the time of the accident. It alleges he failed to keep a proper lookout and drove too fast for conditions when he drove through a red light, hitting and killing Dianne Wells while she was crossing the street. WIS is choosing not to name the driver – who was ticketed for running a red light but not charged in Wells’ death.
The report from South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, or “MAIT” team, paints another picture. It lists both the driver and Wells at fault. It said the driver disregarded a traffic control device, while Wells disregarded a pedestrian crossing control device.
Reynolds said the family, Wells’ husband, and three children, along with the entire Lexington community – was disappointed in those findings.
"The family was shocked and saddened and frustrated along with the running and exercise crowd she was with along with the Lexington community. I think their voices were heard after that,” Reynolds said. “We felt like she and her family were substantially prejudiced by that coming out and that being in the news. That it painted Dianne in a different light than what is really true. And we look forward to looking forward and getting all the facts.”
Reynolds was clear in his interview with WIS – he spoke out because they felt like that report was not fair to Dianne or her memory, and publicity of the report might affect their case in court. They are seeking a jury trial in this case. In the midst of all of this, the family also wants to bring awareness to pedestrian safety.
"Those deaths are on the rise. It seems like not a day goes by where I don’t hear of a pedestrian being struck,” Reynolds said. “We want the facts of how this accident occurred to be out, just like the MAIT report has been covered by the news. We want people to see how inattention even for a brief second to run a red light and hit somebody in a crosswalk can leave damages that last a lifetime."
WIS has reached out to Pepperidge Farms for comment on the case but has not yet heard back.
