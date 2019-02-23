Additional state charge filed against former Fifth Circuit Solicitor, top aide

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There are new details on another state charge being filed against former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson.
A state grand jury has issued what’s called a “superseding indictment” - that is when a previous indictment is replaced.
Johnson is now charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. In addition, Nicole Holland, who served as Johnson’s communications director, is now charged with forgery and perjury.
The federal and state investigation into Johnson began in 2018, while he was still serving in his role as a solicitor.
The investigation was over his use of public money for personal expenses. Johnson and Holland were indicted on numerous charges including embezzlement of public funds.
