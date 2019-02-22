’We cannot have young people taking justice into their own hands:’ RCSD investigating after 18-year-old shot in Columbia subdivision

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident after a teen was shot in the upper body on Thursday.
Deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the Washington Park subdivision off of Bluff Rd. At that time, they did not locate anyone.
A short time later, deputies say they were contacted by the Columbia Police Department, whose officers were out with an 18-year-old at the hospital who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.
RCSD Investigators met with the victim at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. The victim told investigators that he and a friend were sitting in his car at Acme and Dumont streets, when an unknown person started shooting at them. He also told investigators that he did not want to talk further- even to prosecute.
Sheriff Lott is asking for the community’s help in obtaining any information related to the shooting. Sheriff Lott said that even if the victim refuses to cooperate, RCSD will continue to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the shooting.
“We cannot have young people taking justice into their own hands,” Sheriff Lott said. “Any retaliation will not be tolerated”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tips will remain anonymous
