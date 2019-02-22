Walmart burglary suspect returned to Orangeburg to face charges

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - One of two suspects wanted in connection to stolen jewelry from Walmart has been returned to Orangeburg County to face charges.
“Several agencies had been seeking these two individuals for a variety of reasons,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “After they were captured in York County last month, we’re getting a chance to have bond set on them here as well.”
Jennifer Schwartz Parker, 36, has been charged with shoplifting with a value of more than $2,000 and criminal conspiracy.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies have been searching for Parker and Floyd Wesley Craven, 35, since December 26th when Walmart employees discovered a large quantity of jewelry missing.
Security video showed Craven breaking into a display case and handing off jewelry to Parker.
Craven and Parker were apprehended last month after a two-county chase ended up with the suspects crashing a stolen vehicle.
According to Sheriff Ravenell, Tega Cay officers initially spotted the vehicle stolen out of Berkeley County and began their pursuit. More agencies then joined in the 25-mile chase.
A K-9 unit led officers to Parker while Craven was later picked up walking along a roadway.
Bond for Parker was set at $7,025 on February 21st.
Craven has not been brought back to Orangeburg as of yet.
“We’re still waiting our turn for Mr. Craven,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “And Ms. Parker will at a later date be taken to other jurisdictions to face charges elsewhere.”
