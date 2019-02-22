Traffic back to normal in Northeast Richland County after tractor-trailer accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car slowed down traffic for a period of time in Northeast Richland County Thursday night.
The accident took place around 5 p.m. on Two Notch Road between Clemson and Spears Creek Church Roads.
Troopers report the tractor-trailer took out a utility pole in that area, and crews have been on the scene for hours making repairs to the pole and restoring power to traffic lights.
No injuries have been reported.
