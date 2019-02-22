RCSD investigating shooting near Washington Park subdivision

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A shots fired called has turned into a shooting investigation for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 9;30 p.m. RCSD responded to a shots fired call near the Washington Park subdivision. At that time no one was located.
A short time later, the Columbia Police Department told RCSD that they were with an 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body at the hospital.
RCSD Investigators met with the victim at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
The victim reluctantly told investigators that he and a friend were sitting in his car at Acme and Dumont streets when an unknown person started shooting at them, which is when he was shot.
He also told investigators that he did not want to talk further and even if they found out who the shooter was, he would not cooperate to prosecute.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is asking for the community’s help in obtaining any information related to the shooting.
Sheriff Lott said that even if the victim refuses to cooperate, RCSD will continue to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the shooting.
“We cannot have young people taking justice into their own hands,” said Sheriff Lott. “Any retaliation will not be tolerated”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tips will remain anonymous
