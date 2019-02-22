RCSD investigating after 2 shot on Longcreek Dr.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident on Longcreek Drive.
Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff Department responded to a shots fired call at the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive at 1:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, one to the upper body and one to the lower body.
Both victims were transported Prisma Health Richland. Their condition is unknown at this time.
There is no word yet on possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
