Police investigate shooting incident at Northwoods Mall; Gunman at large

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to a shooting incident inside a store at Northwoods Mall.
Deputies say the shots were fired inside Champs Sports inside the store at approximately 3 p.m.
Charleston County dispatch says the incident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Police initially responded as if it were an active shooter situation, North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
He said video indicates the gunman and one other person were inside Champs Sports and opened fire when two others walked into the store. It is not yet clear what kind of relationship the gunman has with the people who were fired upon, he said.
The gunman fled the scene and left the mall via an emergency exit.
Police learned from witnesses that the gunman dropped the gun in bushes outside the mall. Deckard said officers searched the area and have recovered a firearm.
No one was hit in the shooting, but Deckard said there was damage inside the store.
An employee of a store inside the mall said several stores were locked down shortly after 3 p.m.
Witnesses also reported a heavy law enforcement presence from multiple agencies outside the mall.
