2019 Oscars predictions: Who will win and who will lose?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 2019 Oscars air this Sunday at 8 P.M. and with all the buzz surrounding this year’s “host-less” ceremony, it’s sure to be can’t-missed viewing.
In the spirit of competition, Madeline Cuddihy has given us her picks for what to watch for in some of the most major categories.
Best supporting actor:
There are tons of eligible men in the category, including Sam Rockwell in “Vice” as President George W. Bush – but it’s clear to me that Mahershala Ali will take the prize for “Green Book" as the hype around this movie continues on.
Best supporting actress:
This has the potential to be a really tight race, especially with Oscar favorites like Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the category, but Regina King - a three time Emmy winner - could definitely take home the win for her powerful role in the drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Best animated film:
This category has quite a few options and could truly be a toss-up. Disney has two films, “Ralph Breaks The Internet” and “Incredibles 2,” but the late-coming “Spiderman into the Spiderverse” has tons of critics buzzing saying that could be the winner and upstage Disney.
Best original song:
This might be the only category that’s truly locked in, “Shallow,” the hugely successful single from “ A Star is Born,” streamed over 377 million times on Spotify, will probably be Lady Gaga’s only win for the night, but it will for sure be a big one.
Best actor:
Though this category is filled with many acting veterans, it’s clear that Rami Malek, playing Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” has captured the hearts and ears of The Academy with his spot on transformation.
Best actress:
Best actress is a category that seems to have a lot of people confused. Many critics have Glenn Close for her role in “The Wife." Close, who’s been nominated in this category 7 times, has the best odds, but I believe Olivia Colman could take the upset here for her role as Queen Anne in “The Favourite."
Best motion picture:
The big one. Strangely enough, best motion picture also seems to be a lock in category as the overwhelming favorite is the Netflix feature film “Roma." Directed by Alfonso Cuaron, who’s expected to win for the directing category, this would be his second win, and a big first of Netflix. “Green Book” and “The Favourite” could be upsets, but if I had to bet, it would be “Roma” for sure.
