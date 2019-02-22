No. 16 Kentucky women hold off No. 13 Gamecocks 65-57

Henderson had a pair of 3-pointers for South Carolina but in between Howard scored on a jumper and hit a 3 and Kentucky led 55-51 with less than four minutes to play. Morris hit a 3-pointer and Amanda Paschal made two free throws to push the lead back to nine nearing the three-minute mark. Henderson's 3 with 2½ minutes left cut the deficit to five but in the last 1:09 the Wildcats made 5 of 6 free throws and the Gamecocks missed four straight shots.