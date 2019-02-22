Miss. St. seeks revenge on S. Carolina

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Quinndary Weatherspoon is putting up 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Lamar Peters has complemented Weatherspoon and is putting up 12 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Gamecocks are led by Chris Silva, who is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.