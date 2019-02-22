Kershaw County man arrested after hallucinogenic mushrooms found growing on property

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit has arrested a man after a large amount of hallucinogenic mushrooms were found on his property.
Earlier this week Justin Kyle Davidson, 25, was arrested on a weapon charge.
While searching for Davidson, KCSO drug investigators discovered a large amount of unidentified mushrooms growing on his property. The mushrooms were tested by SLED and were confirmed to be Psilocybin Mushrooms.
Psilocybin Mushrooms are classified as a Schedule I Controlled Substance. They are hallucinogenics that have mind-altering effects similar to LSD, Mescaline, and DMT.
Davidson was out on bond for his earlier arrest when the test results came back from SLED.
He was rearrested today and charged with manufacturing/cultivating & possession with intent to distribute Psilocybin Mushrooms.
