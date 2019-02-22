Irmo man charged with attempted murder in Augusta Rd. shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An Irmo man accused of shooting a woman as the pair rode in a car Thursday morning has been charged with attempted murder.
Joseph Randolph Henry, 28, is also charged with possessing a firearm during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
“Detectives interviewed several witnesses who voluntarily told them Henry threatened to kill the victim as they rode in a car on Augusta Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Henry was one of four people in the car at the time of the shooting, including the victim, another passenger and a man who was driving.”
Henry got out of the car after it stopped in the Fellowship Baptist Church parking lot and ran away, according to Koon.
“Deputies detained Henry a short time later just down the block from where he got out of the car and transported him to the Lexington County Detention Center,” Koon said.
Henry’s scheduled to appear in bond court at 3 p.m. Friday.
