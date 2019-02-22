Horry County man charged with beating man and woman with tire iron

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Horry County man is facing charges after a man and woman were beaten in the face with a tire iron.
“This is just brutal attack of unchecked rage against two people who did nothing but try to help this individual,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There is information this individual may have been under the influence of drugs. But that’s no excuse for attacking someone at any level, or for any crime for that matter.”
Thomas Jordan Hill, 36, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Theater Road near Holly Hill early Thursday morning after a witness reported seeing a man with severe injuries lying in the roadway.
According to the report, the man said he had been attacked by a man wielding a tire iron who beat him in the face and head.
The man told deputies Hill was possibly on “some bad drugs,” and that he was attempting to get him away from the illegal narcotics.
Deputies located the man’s truck in a ditch further down Theater Drive after the man said Hill had taken it.
As deputies approached the truck, they heard Hill yelling and then a woman screaming. Hill was dragged from the truck while holding the female victim. She was eventually freed.
The woman said Hill had stated he was going to sexually assault her and was in the process of driving her to another location when the truck became stuck.
She said Hill had also beat her in the face with the tire iron and used a syringe to stab her multiple times, the report states.
During a hearing on Friday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Victim’s Advocate Director Chandra McPherson told the court the victims remained hospitalized with their injuries, the female having suffered multiple facial fractures, including a broken nose.
Both McPherson and lead Investigator Marty Carrigg told the court they believe Hill is a danger to the community.
Bond was denied on all charges.
