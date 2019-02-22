First Alert Forecast: Just hang on! Drier days are coming, but not very soon

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hold on! Drier weather is on the way, but we have more showers in your forecast before we get there.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. An isolated storm is not out of the question overnight. Areas of fog are possible. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
· Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain, mist and drizzle (60%). Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
· Scattered showers will move in for Saturday (40%). Highs in the mid 50s.
· We’ll be warmer Sunday with highs in the low 70s. A few showers will be possible. Then, by evening, expect gradual clearing.
· Monday features mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· Showers move back in late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. Scattered showers are expected. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question either. We’ll keep an eye on it. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s.
Friday will be another gloomy day across the area. With high pressure to our north and a stationary front to our south, we’ll see scattered showers in the area. Rain chances are around 60%, especially early in the day. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of mist and drizzle. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
The unsettled weather sticks around for your weekend, too. Right now, we’re forecasting a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. We’re not expecting a washout. We’ll continue to keep an eye on your forecast. Our skies will gradually clear by Sunday evening, giving way to mostly clear skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday, then warm into the low 70s Sunday.
Monday looks dry…finally! We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Showers will move back in late Tuesday night.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Isolated Storm. Areas of Fog. Temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: E/NE 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Then, gradual clearing. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
