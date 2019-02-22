First Alert Forecast: Foggy Friday! Dense Fog Likely This Morning

Dense Fog Advisory Until 11AM, Areas of Dense Fog This Morning
Wedge Is Back Today With Clouds, Drizzle And Cool Temperatures
Dense Fog is going to be an issue again this morning. Visibility is down to zero in many places. Fog should start to lift by 11AM.
The Wedge is back today and will hang tough through much of Saturday as well. Cool, moist air spills back into the state. Temperatures will once again struggle into the 50s with periods of drizzle and light showers.
A strong cold font will move through by Sunday. This will kick out the Wedge and bring us showers ahead of the front Sunday then clearing and drier conditions by Monday.
Weather Highlights:
- Wedge is here today and Saturday with cool, damp conditions with periods of drizzle and showers
- Temperatures in the 50s Today and Saturday. 70s Sunday.
- Cold front moves through Sunday with scattered showers, then clearing and dry conditions for Monday.
Forecast:
Today: Dense fog this morning, otherwise, cloudy with some areas of drizzle and showers. Cool. Highs upper 50s. Rain chance 50%
Tonight: Cloudy. Drizzle and isolated shows. Lows upper 40s. Rain chance 30%
Saturday: Areas of Fog. Cloudy and cool with periods of drizzle and scattered showers. Highs Middle 50s. Rain chance 40%
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 40%
