Fatal collision causes delays on I-77 NB in Winnsboro, detour in place

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - A fatal collision in Winnsboro is causing delays on I-77 Northbound, according to fire officials and SCHP. The accident happened around 6 a.m. Friday.
According to Fairfield County Fire officials, both northbound lanes of I-77 at the 41 mile marker will be closed until a truck involved in the crash is towed.
Traffic will be diverted to the off-ramp at Exit 41.
There is no word yet on the deceased person’s identity or cause of the crash. Check back for updates.
