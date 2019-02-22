Fatal collision causes delays on I-77 NB in Winnsboro, detour in place

Fatal collision causes delays on I-77 NB in Winnsboro, detour in place
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 22, 2019 at 9:03 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 9:28 AM

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - A fatal collision in Winnsboro is causing delays on I-77 Northbound, according to fire officials and SCHP. The accident happened around 6 a.m. Friday.

According to Fairfield County Fire officials, both northbound lanes of I-77 at the 41 mile marker will be closed until a truck involved in the crash is towed.

Traffic will be diverted to the off-ramp at Exit 41.

There is no word yet on the deceased person’s identity or cause of the crash. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.